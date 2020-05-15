100 pairs of shoes outside Shropshire Council HQ as climate activists mark anniversary of climate emergency declaration

The declaration was made a year ago tomorrow at a meeting of the full council, but climate activists say not enough has been done since then.

The shoes were left on the lawn outside Shirehall by Extinction Rebellion activists – who wore face masks and gloves and practised social distancing during the protest.

“Each pair of shoes represents a Shropshire resident who wanted to be here to protest today but couldn’t because of the lockdown,” said Jamie Russell, spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury.

“We may not be able to gather like we did a year ago, but we can still hold Shropshire Council to account.

“Their lack of urgent response to the climate emergency that they themselves voted to declare a year ago is shameful. We need actions not empty words.”

To mark the occasion, Extinction Rebellion groups from across Shropshire – including Bishop’s Castle & Clun, Ludlow, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wenlock Edge – issued a joint statement claiming that Shropshire Council had failed the county.

It said: “We hoped that Shropshire Council would show leadership and declare an emergency for our county. But, declaring a climate emergency is easy. The essential hard work comes afterwards.”

Shropshire Council has been asked to comment.

