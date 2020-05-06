Vegetation clearance begins in Shropshire despite lack of volunteers

Shropshire Council's annual vegetation clearance programme has started, which focuses on keeping the areas clear that have the most aggressive growing habits.

The authority said the work is "essential" to ensure people can exercise while abiding to social distancing rules and park rangers are continuing the job despite sparse numbers.

A large number of volunteers that would usually aid the process are unable to help due to the Covid-19 crisis.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "At the sites, as the spring weather has encouraged growth, annual jobs such as soft vegetation clearance around paths needs to begin.

"The vegetation growth can reduce widths of paths, and so, especially at this time when we are asking visitors to observe social distancing advice while exercising, it is an essential job.

"The annual vegetation clearance programme usually begins in May, the focus being paths which are known to have aggressive vegetation such as nettles growing, but all paths will be checked for any infringements.

"This is one of the many tasks our rangers would ordinarily get the full support of our volunteers in completing. The importance of volunteering in the upkeep and maintenance of the countryside sites is invaluable. We look forward to the time when we can welcome our volunteers back to sites.

"If you do see something that needs attention while you are visiting your local site, please contact our rangers"

People can report issues by emailing outdoor.recreation@shropshire.gov.uk