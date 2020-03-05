Menu

Advertising

Four flood alerts remain in place throughout Shropshire

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Environment | Published: | Last Updated:

Flooding is still possible in four areas of Shropshire despite river levels continuing to recede.

Flood barriers in Ironbridge

The government has removed the county's last flood warning - meaning flooding is expected, immediate action required - in the last 24 hours.

But flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - are still in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern & Perry catchments and the River Dee catchment in Whitchurch.

See also:

As Shrewsbury and Ironbridge begin to recover from the devastating effects of recent flooding, the area around Bridgnorth, including Highley, Hampton Loade and Quatford, is the latest to have warnings removed.

Bridgnorth river level:

Advertising

Shrewsbury river level:

Ironbridge river level:

Advertising

Overcast weather is expected throughout today in Shropshire with glimpses of sun.

Scattered showers are forecast with a maximum temperature of 7C.

Watch today's weather forecast:

Thursday mid morning forecast 05/02/2020

The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

You can also share your stories using this form:

Environment News Bridgnorth Local Hubs Shrewsbury Ironbridge Telford
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News