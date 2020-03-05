Four flood alerts remain in place throughout Shropshire

The government has removed the county's last flood warning - meaning flooding is expected, immediate action required - in the last 24 hours.

But flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - are still in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern & Perry catchments and the River Dee catchment in Whitchurch.

As Shrewsbury and Ironbridge begin to recover from the devastating effects of recent flooding, the area around Bridgnorth, including Highley, Hampton Loade and Quatford, is the latest to have warnings removed.

Bridgnorth river level:

Shrewsbury river level:

Ironbridge river level:

Overcast weather is expected throughout today in Shropshire with glimpses of sun.

Scattered showers are forecast with a maximum temperature of 7C.

Watch today's weather forecast:

Thursday mid morning forecast 05/02/2020

The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

You can also share your stories using this form: