Advertising
Four flood alerts remain in place throughout Shropshire
Flooding is still possible in four areas of Shropshire despite river levels continuing to recede.
The government has removed the county's last flood warning - meaning flooding is expected, immediate action required - in the last 24 hours.
But flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - are still in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern & Perry catchments and the River Dee catchment in Whitchurch.
See also:
- #backtobusiness: Help is served up as £3,000 is raised so far for flood-hit cafe in Ironbridge Gorge
- #backtobusiness: Brewing up help over Shrewsbury floods
- Flooded Telford & Wrekin businesses among first to receive financial support
- Parish councillors object to Ironbridge Power Station site over flooding concerns
- Shropshire farmers need more support over flooding - claim
As Shrewsbury and Ironbridge begin to recover from the devastating effects of recent flooding, the area around Bridgnorth, including Highley, Hampton Loade and Quatford, is the latest to have warnings removed.
Bridgnorth river level:
Advertising
Shrewsbury river level:
Ironbridge river level:
Advertising
Overcast weather is expected throughout today in Shropshire with glimpses of sun.
Scattered showers are forecast with a maximum temperature of 7C.
Watch today's weather forecast:
The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.
#backtobusiness - how to take part
- #backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis
- Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods
- Let us know how people can help
- Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help
- We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet
- TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us
- FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories
You can also share your stories using this form:
Most Read
#backtobusiness: Help is served up as £3,000 is raised so far for flood-hit cafe in Ironbridge Gorge
Advertising
Login or Register to comment