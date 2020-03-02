Shropshire flooding: River Severn warnings still in place but most roads are open

There were 14 flood warnings in place across the county this morning, including along the River Severn from Montford Bridge down to Bridgnorth and for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.

However the Severn is now receding in Shrewsbury after rising throughout Sunday and peaking at 4.24m at the Welsh Bridge in the early hours of Monday morning.

Frankwell and St Julian's Friars car parks remain closed, as do several riverside roads and most of West Mid Showground, but roads such as Smithfield Avenue and Longden Coleham that flooded last week are clear of water and open for traffic.

The train and bus stations are operating as normal, as are the town's Pride Hill and Darwin shopping centres, while the park and ride service has been made free by Shropshire Council in a bid to boost trade.

The view from The Mount to the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Monday

The River Severn in Bridgnorth on Sunday. Photo: Dave Windley

In Ironbridge, where the Wharfage flood barriers have been repaired after being pushed back and damaged by the water last week, the Severn is expected to peak at between 5.4m and 5.8m on Monday afternoon – about a metre down from last Wednesday's 6.79m. Flooding is affecting properties on Ferry Road.

And in Bridgnorth, where the riverside car parks are still closed, the Severn is expected to peak between 4.6m and 5.1m on Monday evening. Flooding is affecting properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and local caravan parks.

Flood warnings are in place all along the River Severn, including at Quatford, Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton, the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury, Quatford, and Hampton Loade and Highley.

Alerts – where flooding is possible but not expected – are also in place on the River Sow and River Penk, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester.

Thank you Balfour crews who have been undertaking repairs to the footways along The Wharfage today to esure they are safe and accessible when all businesses start to reopen as usual. pic.twitter.com/Itktp6mINa — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) March 1, 2020

David Throup, of the Environment Agency, said: "Almost the whole length of the River Severn in England is at flood warning level.

"Much of it will remain that way for several days."

Road and car park closures

The following were closed as of 8.30am on Monday.

Shrewsbury roads

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Victoria Avenue

Berwick Road

Roushill and Raven Meadows

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Williams Way

Town Walls (due to a gas leak)

London Road (for BT cable work)

Shrewsbury car parks

Frankwell main and riverside

St Julian's Friars

The NCP car park on Wyle Cop is open with limited spaces due to flooding

Raven Meadows multi-storey, The Gap and the Premier Inn car park are all open but with no access from Roushill by the Salopian pub.

North Shropshire roads

Colliery Road, St Martins

Clarke’s Lane, St Martins

Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington

South Shropshire roads

B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)

Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth

Severnside South Bridgnorth

Clean-up continues

After a wet and windy weekend thanks to Storm Jorge, there was a sunny but icy start to Monday in Shropshire with the afternoon forecast to be cloudy but dry as residents and business owners continue to recover from the damage caused by two weeks of flooding.

A UK average of 202.1mm of rain fell last month, surpassing February 1990 when 193.4mm fell, the Met Office said.

Thousands of homes and businesses were flooded nationally as areas were deluged by more than a month's worth of rainfall in just 24 hours, while some 127,000 properties were protected by flood defences this winter, authorities said.

Some 15 rivers in the Midlands, Yorkshire and Lancashire recorded their highest levels on record and the Environment Agency warned the country needs to brace itself for “more frequent periods of extreme weather like this” because of climate change.

The downpours, which started with Storm Ciara and continued with Storm Dennis and then Storm Jorge, contributed to record river levels which saw hundreds of emergency staff working on flood defences and pumps, clearing debris and repairing damaged defences across the country.

The Government has said it is investing £2.6 billion in flood defences by 2021.

More than 3,300 properties in England are thought to have been flooded as a result of the combined effects of storms Ciara and Dennis, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said.

Across the UK

A total of 82 flood warnings were still in place for England, Wales and Scotland this morning after the effects of Storm Jorge over the weekend.

Ice warnings were also in place for western areas from northern Wales to the top of Scotland, and the western half of Northern Ireland after the storm which helped the UK to its highest February rainfall on record.

The Environment Agency (EA) said 76 flood warnings were in place for England – mostly in the South West, along the Welsh border and in Yorkshire – with a further three such warnings in each of Wales and Scotland.

A total of 164 less serious flood alerts – advising of potential flooding – remained active for England, Wales and Scotland.

Although heavy downpours have eased, authorities have advised of possible traffic disruptions on Monday morning owing to the continuing flood situation.

Rail travellers using the West Coast main line have been warned to expect disruptions this week as repairs are made to a section of line near Warrington which was damaged in a landslip on the weekend.

The southbound line at Dutton Viaduct has been closed for the repairs and is expected to be shut for several days, Network Rail said in a statement.

For the first time since the flooding started, there were no reported evacuations in the worst-hit areas of East Yorkshire on Sunday.

Water levels are generally dropping or remaining stable in Snaith, Gowdall, East Cowick and West Cowick, but are expected to remain high for several days, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.