Severe weather warning remains in place for Ironbridge as river levels drop

The Severn peaked in the Gorge at 6.79 metres at 9am yesterday and warnings are in place that floodwater along the Wharfage could get as deep as 1.8m.

In Bridgnorth, the river hit 5.2m midday yesterday and in Shrewsbury, the 'danger to life' warning has been removed following the river peaking at 5.12m.

The Environment Agency warns flooding may continue until Sunday, with West Mercia Police predicting disruption could last another 10 days.

As roads slowly reopen, the flood barriers in Ironbridge have been deemed ineffective after they were breached yesterday and moved further overnight.

It took a multi-agency effort to ensure pumps along the Wharfage were refuelled and continued to operate yesterday as dozens of people were evacuated from there homes.

The few that remained in their homes were asked to sign a waiver detailing they understood possible risks.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said repairs to flood barriers in the Gorge will be attempted as the river continues to drop over the next couple of days.

As a result of the flooding, Shropshire Council said up to 30 bridges across the county, including Coalport Bridge which suffered brickwork damage and currently has temporary traffic lights, will need to be assessed.

The authority said: "We've inspected Coalport Bridge and it's currently safe to use.

"We've installed traffic management with a three tonne weight limit as a precautionary measure.

"We'll make daily inspections while we wait for water levels to reduce sufficiently to carry out a more detailed survey."

Waterloo Street in Ironbridge is now open, meaning access to Broseley from the Gorge is possible.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it will also be reopening Madeley Road to relieve pressures on Coalport Bridge.

In Shrewsbury, most of the road closures remain in place, but Shropshire Council has opened the English Bridge and part of Abbey Foregate car park.

The authority said the Gateway on Chester Street is to remain close until Monday and Town Walls will be shut while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. The road is now due to reopen on Saturday, with other town centre roads set to be reopened today.

In Bridgnorth, a flood warning remains in place as Riverside, Doctor's Lane and the A442 from Bandon Arms island to Sutton Maddock are closed.

Following the recent flooding, Flood Minister Rebecca Pow said she plans to 'tour' Ironbridge to see the affect on businesses and residents.

Just been told a Junior Government Minister will visit Ironbridge - to “tour” the area with The Environmental Agency.



Hasn’t asked to meet with me or the Council!



Just for the photographs! Ironbridge residents have rejected that type of politician before! — Shaun Davies (@CllrShaunDavies) February 27, 2020

People are being urged to avoid floodwater and expect levels to remain high as more rain is forecast over the next 48 hours.