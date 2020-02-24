Severe flooding warning for Shrewsbury as River Severn rises again

A severe flood warning is in place for Shrewsbury, meaning there is danger to life in the town, and warnings are also in place for Ironbridge and Bridgnorth further downstream.

Several car parks and town centre roads are closed in Shrewsbury as a result, including Welsh Bridge, Smithfield Avenue and Longden Coleham, while Shrewsbury College's English and Welsh Bridge campuses are both shut along with Shrewsbury High School.

The Severn is predicted to peak at between 4.8m and 5.2m at Welsh Bridge on Monday evening - one week after the river reached 4.85m and flooded much of the town centre. The highest-ever recorded level was 5.25m in November 2000.

Road and car park closures

The following roads are closed today:

Smithfield Road

Victoria Avenue

Welsh Bridge

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Berwick Road

Longden Coleham

Coton Hill

Chester Street and Cross Street

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham.

Raven Meadows

Roushill

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Children Farm Lane

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

The following car parks are closed:

Frankwell main and riverside

St Julian’s

Raven Meadows multi-storey

The Gap, NCP and Premier Inn Car Parks

The severe flood warning - the most serious warning which can be issued - said this morning: "River levels are rising at the Welsh Bridge river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of property is expected to continue. Flooding will affect Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Victoria Avenue, A458 Smithfield Road, A528 Coton Hill, Roushill, B5067 Berwick Road, Chester Street, Longden Coleham, Frankwell and St Julians Friar car parks.

"Water will also be under the bridge on Castle Foregate. The bus station and access to Riverside medical practice may be affected.

"Predicted peak at Welsh Bridge 4.8m to 5.2m Monday evening. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with emergency services. Please call 999 if in immediate danger and avoid contact with flood water."

🚨🚨 FLOODING 🚨🚨



School is planning to be OPEN tomorrow as normal, despite the forecast flooding and road closures.



Please check your emails for more a more detailed message sent out earlier this evening. Stay safe! #shrewsburyflooding #coleham — ColehamPrimarySchool (@ColehamPrimary) February 23, 2020

People heading into Shrewsbury are being advised to avoid driving where possible, although Shropshire Council has emphasised that the town is open for business. The planned London Road closure for BT cable work has again been postponed to help ease congestion.

With the bus station closed, services are dropping off at temporary stops in Abbey Foregate, Theatre Severn in Frankwell and New Park Road in Castlefields.

The Severn is expected to peak in Ironbridge on Tuesday and Bridgnorth and Bewdley on Wednesday and flood warnings are in place throughout the river, with further rain expected.

There are also flood warnings for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley and for the River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford.

More to follow.