LIVE UPDATES: Shropshire braces for more flooding chaos as severe warning in place for Shrewsbury
A severe 'danger to life' flood warning is in place in Shrewsbury as the county braces for more flooding chaos.
The River Severn is rising towards record levels for the second time in two weeks.
Several car parks and town centre roads are closed in Shrewsbury, including Welsh Bridge, Smithfield Avenue and Longden Coleham, while Shrewsbury College's English and Welsh Bridge campuses are both shut along with Shrewsbury High School.
The Severn is expected to peak in Ironbridge on Tuesday and Bridgnorth and Bewdley on Wednesday and flood warnings are in place from Welshpool all the way down to Gloucester.
