The headteacher of Newport Church of England Junior School (NJS) has said she is "absolutely delighted" that the school has been rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors.

During a visit to the primary in early December, inspectors praised the school for its "kind and caring community", saying that "adults go above and beyond" to support the pupils.

The report praised the "exceptionally high standards of behaviour" from students and said they "demonstrate great maturity" and "exceptional character".

"Pupils feel that being inclusive and tolerant in society is how everybody should behave," it added. "They feel well prepared for life beyond this school."

It went on to celebrate the "exceptional team spirit" of staff and the "high-quality support" of students with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

In a letter to parents regarding the news, headteacher Nicola Moody said she was a "very proud school leader" and thanked the school community for all of their contributions.

"At NJS we take pride in inclusion and value all members of our school family," she added. "This outcome and report rightly reflects that.

"Parents and carers shared their views, 115 children were spoken to in person about their experiences of school, many lessons were visited, staff interviewed, pupil books explored and stakeholders were met with.

"We want our children to have skills for life that engage them in a love of education and a passion to pursue their talents. We want to develop young people with excellent character for the modern world and we work hard to achieve this.

"To be noted for outstanding behaviour and attitudes, especially post pandemic, is remarkable. Children enjoy school, engage in their learning and are demonstrating equality and British Values in their actions. This is excellent."