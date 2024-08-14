'Words cannot express what this means to us' – Nursery celebrates outstanding Ofsted result

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Newcastle Children's Centre in Newcastle on Clun, near Craven Arms, provides support to 22 children aged one to four and it was praised in glowing terms after an inspection on June 25.

Rachel Wheeler, the lead practitioner said: "Words cannot express what this outcome means to us.

"I feel such a sense of pride that we have achieved outstanding in all areas in our recent inspection.

Celebrating children and staff at the outstanding nursery

"It is not easy to achieve but we did it.

"We always strive to provide the very best childcare for each and every child and to be recognised for this is just brilliant."