Shrewsbury nursery 'beyond thrilled' as Ofsted gives 'outstanding' rating in gushing report

Inspectors found that "all children thrive" at Explorers at Sundorne on on Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury, a site that caters for children aged above 24-months to Year Six pupils.

The nursery's quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management were also deemed 'outstanding' by inspectors during their visit in July, while safeguarding was judged as effective.

Co-Director at Explorers Childcare, Shelley Hurdley, said: "We are beyond thrilled with the inspection result and feedback and could not have wished for a better outcome."

The report says that "staff create an extremely safe, secure and happy learning environment, which ensures that every child reaches their full potential as they travel along their unique learning journey."

Adding that staff are "passionate about providing an ambitious curriculum for all children," and that "children are indeed at the heart of the 'Explorers' childcare family, as they play, learn, and grow together."