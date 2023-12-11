'Friendly' primary school praised in 'good' Ofsted rating

Woore Primary and Nursery School near Market Drayton has once again been rated 'good' by Ofsted.

The inspectors found pupils and parents to be "full of praise" for the village school in their inspection in November.

Improvements to the school's teaching of early reading and mathematics, as well as their "inclusive ethos" to supporting pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities, were also commended in the report, which was published on Monday.

The school's range of extra-curricular activities was also praised, including the "strong" local links to the village, which the report noted helped "broaden pupils’ outlook and build community spirit".

Woore Primary's headteacher, Michelle Ward, said she was "very proud" and praised everyone involved for helping achieve another year of high marks.

She said: "I would like to thank the governors, staff, parents and most of all the pupils for helping us to make Woore Primary and Nursery School such a wonderful, nurturing place to learn.

"We are delighted with the outcome, the continual hard work and dedication of our Woore staff family has ensured such positive feedback of which we are all very proud."

The co-chairs of governors, Peter Goringe and Susanna Wright, added: "The governing board works with the school to ensure that the growth of the school is both sustainable and exciting, we're so proud of the outcome of the recent inspection showing all the hard work that the whole school and board puts in is worth it.

"The children attending Woore Primary and Nursery School have a wonderful opportunity to learn and grow in a safe and beautiful setting with an exciting curriculum."

The full inspection is available to view online at reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/123405