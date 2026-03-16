Young people are helping to shape next steps in Powys’ post‑16 education

Powys County Council has set out how it will begin developing a fairer, broader and more sustainable 14+ offer for learners across the county over the coming year.

No decision is being sought at this stage regarding future delivery models.

The council will continue to strengthen the existing Chweched Powys Sixth, and the report seeks approval to continue engagement with learners, families, schools, colleges and employers over the next 12 months.

The proposed programme of work, which has been informed by one of the largest engagement exercises carried out on education in the county, includes:

Continuing to strengthen the existing Chweched Powys Sixth model for current learners.

Establishing a new Future Pathways Board with Further Education, Higher Education, employers and the Regional Skills Partnership.

Creating a governor steering group and an ALN post‑16 working group to shape improved pathways for learners.

Engagement with primary schools and employers later in 2026 to ensure future pathways reflect local needs and the county’s future economy.

Alongside these proposed next steps, the council has today published the findings from the independent engagement programme delivered by Opinion Research Services (ORS). The responses provide a detailed insight into what young people and families need from future post‑16 education.

Learners said they value strong relationships with staff, supportive school environments and being able to study close to home.

However, they also highlighted challenges such as restricted subject choice, limited vocational opportunities, variation in facilities, digital reliability and the disruption caused by travelling between school sites during the school day.

Many emphasised the importance of clearer pathways into apprenticeships, higher education and employment, particularly in areas linked to Powys’ future economic growth. Strengthening Welsh‑medium continuity and improving routes for learners with Additional Learning Needs also featured strongly in the feedback.

These findings build on work already underway to strengthen the current post‑16 offer, expand 14+ vocational pathways and design a more integrated 14+ system involving schools, Further Education, Higher Education, employers and training providers.

The report will be considered by the Learning and Skills Scrutiny Committee on Thursday, March 19 and by Cabinet on Tuesday, March 24.

If approved by Cabinet, this work would continue throughout 2026–27, with long‑term 14+ options brought forward for further consideration in summer 2027, followed by wider engagement in autumn 2027. Any formal proposal would be considered in 2028, with implementation expected between 2029 and 2031.

Councillor James Gibson‑Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “I want to thank every learner, parent, carer, governor, member of staff and employer who took part in this extensive engagement. The feedback provides a clear picture of what our young people need from post‑16 education and is directly shaping the proposed next steps we are bringing forward.

“It is clear that while pastoral support and local identity are strengths of the current system, we must do more to broaden subject choice, strengthen vocational pathways, modernise facilities and ensure fair access for all.

“Cabinet will now consider these recommendations as we continue working towards a stronger, fairer, greener Powys where young people can thrive.”

To read the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education 2020-2032 and details of the Transforming Education Programme - Wave 2 (2022 – 2027) visit www.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation