Inside the Newport secondary school full of students going above and beyond for their community

Burton Borough School sits right in the heart of Newport - geographically, yes, but also in spirit.

The school's values of 'Ambitious, Proud, Caring' are the three principles that school leaders say shape everything from classroom learning to community partnerships, and help develop confident, capable young people who contribute to the community around them.

Principal Caroline Bedford said the school has been on an upward trajectory in recent years, with its progress further strengthened since joining the Learning Community Trust in 2024.

Burton Borough School principal Caroline Bedford. Photo: Steve Leath

Leaders talk openly about the “positive journey” the school is on - sharpening its focus, strengthening its culture and widening opportunities for students.

"We’re proud of the progress that has been made, but we’re equally focused on what comes next and how we continue building something even stronger for our young people," said Mrs Bedford.

Academic success matters, of course, but Burton Borough places equal emphasis on personal development. Students are encouraged to explore sport, music, creative arts, leadership roles and community action.