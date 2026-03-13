Award winner Ruth’s mission to get more people speaking Welsh in the workplace

Ruth Lloyd – on a mission to get more people speaking Welsh in the workplace

Ruth is a tutor with Learn Welsh Glamorgan, which is run by the University of South Wales on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

She teaches in the workplace from Entry to Advanced level, using skills gained as a primary and secondary school teacher earlier in her career.

She is currently on secondment to the Ministry of Defence, teaching leamers across many Welsh Battalions, including the Head of the Army in Wales, having previously delivered classes for Careers Wales, the NHS and HMRC.

Ruth, who lives in Llanwrtyd Wells, is one of six tutors who will be recognised for their contribution to education at the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 ceremony, which will be held at the Senedd in Cardiff on March 17.

Tutors are honoured for their work across Higher Education, Further Education, workplace settings, Community Education and Welsh for Adults.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government, the awards recognise outstanding tutors who go above and beyond to empower adult learners, transform lives and strengthen communities.

Committed to developing her learners’ creative writing skills, Ruth received specialist training in writing cynghanedd - an ancient Welsh poetic system - at Aberystwyth University.

“This professional development has strengthened my practice and enhanced the quality and authenticity of the poetry writing skills that I offer,” explained Ruth. “One of my key achievements has been the development of ‘O’r gair i’r gerdd’.

“The course provides learners, particularly those with more advanced skills, with opportunities to analyse Welsh poetry, discuss literature and compose their own poems through the medium of Welsh.

“Estyn highlighted the course as an example of excellent practice and noted that learners became ‘cultured, active Welsh speakers’. This recognition reflects the success of combining language development with creativity and cultural engagement.”

A creative practitioner with a lifelong commitment to education and the arts, Ruth has taught learners aged from three to 80 and supports what she describes as enjoyable, appropriately challenging and relevant lifelong learning, accessible to all”.

A long-term, personal health condition has deepened her empathy, resilience and understanding of the barriers some adults face when returning to learning.

“Learning is for everyone, at any stage of life,” added Ruth. “With the right support, creativity and encouragement, adults can achieve far more than they expect and become confident, active participants in Welsh language and culture.”

She was nominated for the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 by one of her learners, Luisa Andreou-Jones from Careers Wales, who said: “Ruth’s encouragement has enabled several class members to sit exams, progress to more advanced classes and seek out opportunities to use Welsh socially and professionally.

“Thanks to her, we are developing understanding and skills which improve both our confidence and professional practice.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said: “Congratulations to Ruth on winning this award. The Inspire! Tutor Awards are a chance to celebrate the fantastic tutors across Wales who are supporting adult learners to develop new skills.

“I have heard from many adult learners who have told me that returning to learning has improved their lives, and we know when one person learns the benefits extend throughout families and entire communities in ways that are truly life changing.

“It is important we recognise the amazing tutors like Ruth working across tertiary education who are making difference every day.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute’s Director for Wales, said: “The Inspire! Tutor Awards celebrate the incredible dedication of educators across Wales who strive every day to support adult learners in every environment - from community settings and universities to FE colleges and the workplace.

“In honouring their achievements, we celebrate the entire adult learning sector, knowing that wherever learning happens, a passionate tutor has the power to change lives."

The awards are supported by Colegau Cymru, Adult Learning Partnership Wales, Universities Wales, National Training Federation Wales and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.