Franksbridge C.P. School congratulated on excellent Estyn report

The Estyn inspection report that highlights the school’s caring ethos, inclusive culture, and the strong personal development of its pupils.

The school was described by Estyn inspectors as a welcoming and caring school at the heart of its rural community, where pupils grow into considerate, confident individuals who are well prepared for the next stages of their learning and life.

As part of the report, published recently inspectors found that nearly all pupils enjoy school, behave respectfully and kindly, and demonstrate empathy and cooperation in both lessons and play.

Estyn commended the school’s ambitious and creative curriculum, which uses hands‑on, authentic experiences drawn from the local area, Welsh identity, and wider world to make learning meaningful.

The report also highlights strong progress in pupils’ literacy, digital and Welsh language skills, alongside a highly effective and well‑established approach to supporting pupils with additional learning needs.

Inspectors also noted the school’s purposeful focus on well‑being, with pupils taking on meaningful responsibilities, leading healthy lifestyles, and contributing positively to school routines – further strengthening their confidence, independence and readiness for the future.

The inspectors made made two recommendations to help the school continue to improve - develop a cohesive approach to the planning and teaching of mathematics and to develop teaching approaches that actively engage all pupils in their learning

The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “Franksbridge C.P. School has achieved something truly special, and this Estyn report captures the remarkable impact the school is having on its learners. The strength of its community, the care shown to every child, and the rich learning experiences on offer are clearly helping pupils to grow, flourish and succeed.

“I am especially pleased to see the school’s success in developing pupils’ literacy, digital and Welsh language skills, and the highly effective support in place for learners with additional needs. This reflects a commitment to giving every child the chance to succeed and to ensuring our learners in Powys receive the high‑quality teaching and support they deserve.

“As a council, we are focused on putting the learner at the heart of everything we do, and Franksbridge is a powerful example of how that vision can come to life. Thank you to the whole school community for your dedication to providing the very best for your pupils.”