Developer David Wilson Homes celebrates former apprentice's promotion

Andy Wycherley started with the housebuilding business as a bricklaying apprentice in May 2022 after spending some time self-employed in his hometown of Telford.

The 27-year-old finished his apprenticeship in June 2023, having achieved his NVQ Bricklaying Level 2, which primarily took place at the now-complete Anson Gardens development in Fradley.

During his apprenticeship, under the guidance of apprentice champion Alan Ferguson, Andy was named Regional Apprentice of the Year for the housebuilder’s parent company, Barratt Redrow.

Andy Wycherley

Andy said: “When I started labouring, I was self-employed and it wasn’t always the best, particularly during winter months. A few of my friends had started working with David Wilson Homes and they explained the apprenticeship, which would let me gain my qualifications whilst also providing a steadier income for my young family at the same time.

“They put me in touch with Alan Ferguson, who was brilliant throughout my apprenticeship, and I progressed from there. I knew I wanted to stay pretty much straight away. As soon as we got out of the classroom onto site and I started working with the bricklaying gang, I got every opportunity that was promised in the apprenticeship.

“It was a great opportunity to work, learn and make money at the same time. There’s the chance to meet lots of people on the job, learn from multiple site managers and see plenty of different locations and sites.”

Fast forward to October 2024, the former apprentice began working as a trainee assistant site manager under established, award-winning industry experts such as Ashley Bennett and Kirk Raine.

Although his apprenticeship may be over, Andy, now based at the upcoming Curborough Fields development in Lichfield, said much of the enjoyment from his job has stayed fundamentally the same.

From left: Andy Wycherley with apprentice champion Alan Ferguson and current apprentice Connor Lindsay

On his career since his apprenticeship, he said: “In-house building is always varied – we may start with a plan but then every day brings new challenges, so the hands-on aspect, varied work and new challenges and opportunities to learn has been my favourite aspect throughout my entire time with David Wilson Homes.

“I recently achieved my NVQ Level 4 in site management. I had originally been told this would take two years, but I achieved the qualification in just over a year. I really have to say a massive thank you to Ashley Bennett – he has been a tremendous help in helping me progress past trainee to my new role of assistant site manager.

“Working with Ashley and Dean, I got a taste of the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards, so when I become a site manager I’d like to see myself reach that level to win the quality awards and keep progressing in my career for as far as I can go.

“My advice for those considering an apprenticeship is to take every day as it comes, keep learning, as there is always something new, and soak up all the information from those around you that been there and done it.”

David Wilson Homes offers opportunities to learn and be inspired in the workplace with its apprenticeships available for young people to help kickstart their careers and gain the necessary skills required to progress in one of Britain’s most exciting industries.

Helen Lewis, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “As a five-star developer, it’s important we set an example and create such learning opportunities for our employees to build the foundations for their careers with us.

“We’re delighted to see former apprentices such as Andy not only see such great success in his apprenticeship, but also make immediate progress in his career with David Wilson Homes. He has done an incredible job so far and we look forward to seeing what success the rest of his career brings.

“We hope to see more young people getting involved in the apprenticeships offered at David Wilson Homes and we encourage anyone interested to visit our careers page.”