Telford college launching networking events - starting with AI and cyber security

The free event is being held on February 13 at the college’s Wellington campus, starting at 9am.

Speakers already confirmed include Dan Vaughan, business change consultant at Capgemini, and cyber security professor Haider Al-Khateeb.

Professor Al-Khateeb’s work produces world-leading research in innovative and trustworthy AI-based cyber security solutions.

He is a keynote speaker, supports learning and teaching, and engages with the media and public awareness events.

Cyber speakers Dan Vaughan and Professor Haider Al-Khateeb

Mr Vaughan plays a key role in driving organisational transformation across Capgemini. With a strong background in AI, he has been instrumental in embedding AI into operations to maximise efficiency and streamline business processes.

Sarah Davies, executive director of partnerships and employer engagement at Telford College, said: “This is the first in a new series of business networking events we will be holding at our campus.

“Our theme for this first session is AI and cyber security, with exclusive talks from industry leaders on how knowledge in these spaces can unlock new efficiencies, strengthen resilience, and drive growth across your business.

“It is a theme more relevant than ever, and the content will deliver useful takeaways for any attendee, regardless of their sector.”

Ms Davies added: “This event will also provide local employers with a unique opportunity to connect and share ideas with free tea, coffee and refreshments on hand.”

The event is due to conclude at 10.30am, when businesses will be able to take up the invitation of a campus tour, or further talks to discuss partnership opportunities.

Places can be reserved on Eventbrite using this link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/employer-networking-event-with-ai-and-cyber-security-seminar-tickets-1977634101835

For more details, call the employer engagement team at Telford College, or email employability@telfordcollege.ac.uk.