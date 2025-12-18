Newport secondary pupils make 'generous' food bank donation in time for Christmas

The pupils at Burton Borough School collected over 250 items which were collected for Newport Food Bank by volunteer manager, Matt Partridge.

Principal Caroline Bedford said: “We are incredibly proud of the generosity our students have shown and grateful to Matt for helping us to get the donations safely to those in need.

“This collection reflects the compassion and commitment we strive to encourage at Burton Borough School. Every item donated will make a real difference to a local family at this important time of the year.”

Year 10 students Ruby Plant and Darci Taylor with Head of Aqualate House Libby Preston and Head of Chetwynd House Megan Robson

Mrs Bedford said Hawkstone House led the way with 118 items donated, Chetwynd House followed with 78 items, and Aqualate House contributed 57 items.

Head of Chetwynd House Megan Robson said the food bank was chosen by students as their nominated charity.

She added: “We are very grateful to everyone who contributed to this important cause and I’m extremely pleased to see the generosity of our students and their families that shows the true spirit of our community – supporting others when it matters most.”

Newport Food Bank organises and distributes parcels of donated food and toiletries to local individuals and families every week.

Founded in 2013 by Newport Christian Fellowship, the food bank supports and provides food parcels for individuals and families facing hardship in Newport and the surrounding villages.

It is entirely run by volunteers with support from the local community, and over the Covid lockdown alone it supplied 11,500 breakfasts to local families on a low income.