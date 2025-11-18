MP urges Government to follow Telford's lead and 'learn' from school initiative to improve education

Telford MP Shaun Davies has welcomed the Government's Curriculum and Assessment Review, which assessed whether the current education system is fit for purpose and meets the needs of children.

The review, the first in 10 years, comes after Mr Davies what said the economy, education, and the world have changed "dramatically."

During a speech in Parliament, Mr Davies called on the Government to "learn" from the best schools and local authorities in the country, including Telford & Wrekin Council.

He highlighted the council's 10 by 10 initiative, which encourages schoolchildren to experience new activities - such as riding a bike or visiting the seaside, before they turn 10.

Shaun Davies MP said: "I welcome the Curriculum and Assessment Review - the first review in 10 years - in that time the economy, education and the world has moved on dramatically.

"This review aims to ensure every child receives a broad, balanced education - one that helps them succeed in exams but also prepares them for life beyond school. Recognising creativity, physical activity, and other life skills alongside core subjects is essential.

"I visit Telford schools all the time, and it’s always brilliant to see the learning that’s happening but I know young people shine in different ways, so it’s vital that education is delivered in ways that allow all of our young people to thrive. I also know from speaking to employers, they want young people to be prepared for both work and life when they leave school.

"Here in Telford, we've been leading the way with our 10 by 10 initiative which I launched, to give children 10 core life experience by the age of 10 - and I know our local schools work hard to give our children so many opportunities - but with a government now on our side there is so much more we can do together to ensure every child has the best experience in school and that they are ready to experience the world of work."

Through the 10 by 10 initiative, pupils up to the age of 10 receive an adventure card and are encouraged to try 10 fun and enriching activities.

These include joining in competitive sports, playing a musical instrument, learning to swim, taking part in drama and performing arts, visiting the seaside or countryside, exploring a museum, gallery, or heritage site, participating in a camping trip or overnight residential, learning to ride a bike, taking part in a debate, and using a library.

The initiative aims to help children discover new talents, build confidence, and explore the world. It was relaunched this autumn for its fourth year.