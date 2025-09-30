Children encouraged to swim, ride a bike, debate, and visit the countryside as 10 By 10 initiative returns in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council's '10 By 10' programme is being rolled out in primary schools across the borough this autumn.

Hundreds of children up to the age of 10 will receive an adventure card as they are encouraged to have a go at 10 fun and enriching activities.

These include joining in competitive sports, playing an instrument, learning to swim, taking part in drama and performing arts, visiting the seaside or countryside, experiencing a museum, gallery or heritage site, taking part in a camping trip or an overnight residential, learning to ride a bike, taking part in a debate, and using a library.

It's hoped the initiative will help youngsters to discover new talents, build their confidence and explore the world. It has been running in Telford for the past three years, with hundreds of children having already taken part.

Executive headteacher Jenny Gascoigne (left) with Councillor Shirley Reynolds and children from Wrockwardine Wood Infant School. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "By giving children simple, exciting challenges to complete before the age of 10, we’re encouraging a love of learning and adventure.

"The adventure cards give children the opportunity to track their progress themselves as they give each activity a go, which we hope helps them discover new experiences and build confidence through play and exploration.

"Parents or guardians can create an online account to track their progress too via our 10 by 10 website. And to anyone with younger children, I’d also encourage them to explore our '5 By 5' initiative, which helps younger children prepare for starting school and is the perfect stepping stone to 10 By 10."

Councillor Reynolds recently visited Wrockwardine Wood Infant School and Nursery, where children are already excited to begin ticking off their experiences.

Executive headteacher Jenny Gascoigne said: "We are delighted to promote the 10 By 10 initiative and actively encourage all children to get involved. It’s a fantastic opportunity for children to be curious, try something new, and take part in a wide range of enriching experiences beyond the classroom."