Harper Adams University named Specialist Institution of the Year at Times Higher Education awards

Harper Adams University in Newport has been named the first-ever Specialist Institution of the Year in the national awards dubbed the 'Oscars of higher education'.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan welcomed the recognition of the impact specialist institutions play.

Professor Sloan said: “This is the first time specialist institutions have been recognised as a category in these awards.

“That, in itself, is a celebration of the distinctive contribution these institutions make to our higher and tertiary education sector and I would like to congratulate each of the other finalists who were shortlisted alongside us.”

In total, 21 awards were given out at the glittering ceremony, hosted by comedian Ed Byrne, who also presented the prizes.

When choosing their Specialist Institution award winner, judges considered not only Harper Adams University’s long history in food and farming, but also its forward-thinking approach to innovation with the development of an urban hub, where the University works with a range of partners and local businesses to boost digital skills.

They said: “Harper Adams isn’t just a specialist higher education institution, it is primarily about the sectors it serves – the land, food production and farming.

“To this, it is adding a further dimension in its understanding of its local communities with expansion into nearby Telford.

“This is not a university that stands still but one that is constantly thinking about the future, innovating and showing the rest of the sector what specialism really means.”

Harper Adams University’s Telford hub – based at the Quad in the town’s Station Quarter – offers digitally-focussed undergraduate degrees, with the first students on robotics and mechatronics and data science courses beginning their studies this September.

It also offers short courses to help upskill local businesses, as well working with local employers, schools and colleges to boost opportunities for young people across the region.

Harper Adams was also in the running for the Technician of the Year category, with Future Farm Ruminant Sector Manager Kate Robinson among the finalists chosen from across the country.

Kate joined Professor Sloan on stage to collect the Specialist University accolade, as did Professor Lydia Arnold, who had spoken at the THE conference earlier in the day.

He said: “Kate’s work secured Harper Adams a historic win in the NMR Gold Cup this year, and she richly deserved her shortlisting – I am very glad she was able to join us at the awards.

“I may have received the Specialist Institution award on behalf of the University, but it is one the whole Harper Adams community has won together.

“It an award for every student, staff member, alumni, governor, partner and donor who make this such a special and distinctive institution.”

Chris Havergal, editor of Times Higher Education (THE), said: “It is fair to say that our higher education sectors have not always been in particularly celebratory mood over the past 12 months, and that the headwinds facing universities feel fiercer than ever.

“It has been heartening, therefore, to see interest in the THE Awards remaining so strong, with more than 500 entries submitted, and to see the wealth of creativity and endeavour filling our shortlists.

“The winning entries stand as a reminder that university staff continue to excel across teaching, research and professional services, day in, day out.”