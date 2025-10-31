Portrait by Telford art student to become part of Weston Park's permanent exhibition

More than 40 of Telford College's art and design students took part in a project to create images of a wide range of team members from Weston Park, including gardeners, security staff, curators and volunteers.

And one of the pieces – a pencil drawing of former curator and head of learning Gareth Williams – impressed the team so much it has been chosen to become a permanent exhibit.

The drawing was produced by 17-year-old Rocky Trower, from Donnington, who said he had been “very pleased and very surprised” by the news.

Colin Sweeney, chief executive at Weston Park, said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce that Rocky Trower's portrait of Gareth Williams has been selected to join our permanent art collection at Weston Park.

“When we first hosted the exhibition, we were really impressed by the incredible talent displayed by all the Telford College students, but this particular piece captured something special about Gareth, who has been an invaluable part of the Weston Park Foundation for many years.

“It feels fitting that his contribution to our heritage will now be honoured through this remarkable artwork, which stands as a testament both to Rocky's artistic skill and to Gareth's dedication to the Foundation."

Gareth left Weston Park in August for pastures new after 19 years in post as curator and head of learning at Weston.

Rocky said: “I have enjoyed my time at Telford College, and have been trying to experiment with different things. It’s always good to be able to work on real projects like this, and I’m pleased with how it came out.”

Claire Routledge, Telford College's creative tutor, said: “It's really important for us that we are able to give our students the opportunity to take on real-world projects, in partnership with local businesses. We're so thankful to Weston Park for their support.

“The Weston Park team took photos of the staff as well as supplying us with a brief statement about their backgrounds and interests.

“Students then took part in workshops to experience working in various media such as paint, digital, textiles, wire and ceramic, and chose which material they wanted to use, to create their portrait.”

A similar project is planned during the current academic year, involving staff from another of the area’s historic sites – the National Trust’s Attingham Park near Shrewsbury.