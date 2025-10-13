'Small school, big heart': We visit the 'Tardis' Shropshire school proving size is no barrier to success

Set in a beautifully restored Victorian building, the rural school near Oswestry proves that small schools can still deliver a big impact. With a passionate commitment to outdoor learning, Selattyn gives its pupils the chance to grow, explore, and thrive through being surrounded by nature.

From forest school adventures to hands-on gardening and wildlife conservation, outdoor learning is at the heart of the school's approach - helping to build confidence, resilience, and wellbeing into everyday life.

The school itself is steeped in history. It's story begins in the original Victorian stone building, which now houses a main classroom, library, learning mentor area, reception, offices, and staffroom - which have all been lovingly refurbished in recent years. But as the Tardis comparison suggests, there’s much more beyond this.

Reception teacher Joanne Henders with (left to right) Henry, Annis, Saiah and Elsie

Headteacher Ross Shepherd with Phoebe, Alfie and Angus (front table)

Headteacher Ross Shepherd said: "A lot of people think we are very small, but when you get inside, it is a bit of a Tardis. We have the original building and then a second stage of buildings on another level.