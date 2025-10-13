'Small school, big heart' - Labelled a 'Tardis', we visit the Shropshire school proving size is no barrier to success
Described as being like a "Tardis", Selattyn CE Primary School may look small from the outside - but step inside and you’ll discover a world of opportunity.
Set in a beautifully restored Victorian building, the rural school near Oswestry proves that small schools can still deliver a big impact. With a passionate commitment to outdoor learning, Selattyn gives its pupils the chance to grow, explore, and thrive through being surrounded by nature.
From forest school adventures to hands-on gardening and wildlife conservation, outdoor learning is at the heart of the school's approach - helping to build confidence, resilience, and wellbeing into everyday life.
The school itself is steeped in history. It's story begins in the original Victorian stone building, which now houses a main classroom, library, learning mentor area, reception, offices, and staffroom - which have all been lovingly refurbished in recent years. But as the Tardis comparison suggests, there’s much more beyond this.
Headteacher Ross Shepherd said: "A lot of people think we are very small, but when you get inside, it is a bit of a Tardis. We have the original building and then a second stage of buildings on another level.