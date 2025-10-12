North Shropshire primary school pupils strike a chord with music success

Tilstock CE Primary School has received the accolade from the Music Heroes schools initiative, which supports more than 800 students across Shropshire and Powys.

The award recognises the school's dedication to nurturing musical talent and ensuring every child has the opportunity to shine through music.

Tilstock was praised for its strong commitment to music education - offering instrumental lessons in piano, guitar, and drums, delivering a year of whole-class ukulele tuition, and providing regular opportunities for children to learn, perform, and celebrate music together.

The Marches Academy Trust, which runs the school, thanked staff, pupils, families, and Music Heroes for their ongoing support.

Headteacher Rowena Kaminski said: "At Tilstock, we believe every child deserves the chance to discover the joy of music. Being recognised as a Music Hero Champion School is a testament to our commitment to creativity, opportunity, and the power of performance.

"I’m incredibly proud of our staff and pupils for embracing music with such passion and enthusiasm."