Harper Adams University makes history in University Challenge debut on TV screens across the nation

Harper Adams University, based near Newport, has become the first agricultural university to compete in the BBC's University Challenge.

A team of four students represented Harper Adams in an episode that aired on Monday (September 29) facing off against the University of Strathclyde, of Glasgow.

The Harper Adams team comprised Alastair Ward, who is studying Rural Enterprise and Land Management; Rachael Henderson, who is completing a PhD in Fish Immunology; team captain John Owen, a PhD student in Entomology; and Will Jones who is studying for a Master’s degree in Automotive Engineering.

Harper Adams University has become the first agricultural university to compete in the BBC's University Challenge. Pictured from left are students Alastair Ward, Rachael Henderson, John Owen, and Will Jones with presenter Amol Rajan (back centre). Photo: BBC Pictures

Introducing the teams, presenter Amol Rajan noted the significance of Harper Adams's debut on the show.

He said: "When it gained university status in 2012, it became the only university in Shropshire, and its notable alumini include the cricketer Boyd Rankin, politician Sarah Dyke and animal behaviourist Barbara Woodhouse.

"Tonight not only marks Harper Adams's first appearance on this programme, but the first appearance of any agricultural university."

Harper Adams was beaten rather convincingly by Strathclyde, with a score of 205 points to 45. However, Amol Rajan was quick to praise the Harper Adams team and suggested the scoreline didn’t reflect their knowledge or effort.

They were beaten by the University of Strathclyde. Pictured with presenter Amol Rajan are, from left: Matthew Johnston, Kate Lochrie, Jack Stirling and Tom McHugh. Photo: BBC Pictures

"Harper Adams, the thing that is so brutal about this game is that when they're quicker on the buzzers, you have to sit through the bonuses, which you knew all the answers to," he said.

"I could see that there were so many bonus questions which you guys did know the answers to, but they were just slightly quicker on the starters.

"So I think in a way that scoreline misrepresents you. But thank you so much for coming along and playing so well."

Team captain John Owen, who admitted he had been a "long-time" fan of the popular BBC Two show known as 'TV's 'toughest quiz team tournament', described his appearance as the realisation of a lifelong dream.

"Like most fans of the programme, I sat at home every Monday night, shouting answers at the telly and wondering how I would fare under the glare of Jermey Paxman or Amol Rajan," he told Harper Adams University.

"When I returned to Harper to study for my PhD after a long break, I did wonder at the back of my mind if Harper would ever field a team.

"So when the email arrived, inviting students to try out, it was a given that I would have to put my hat in the ring.

"It was an honour and a privilege to be selected to captain Harper's first ever University Challenge team. It really was a life's ambition finally fulfilled."

Pictured from left are students Alastair Ward, Rachael Henderson, John Owen, and Will Jones. Photo: BBC Pictures

The team visited the University Challenge studios in Salford earlier this year to film the episode. Since then, they had to keep both their appearance and the result under wraps - until now.

"Competing was a slightly surreal experience - being on the set of a programme you have watched for a long time was a little weird, but I think I speak for the team when I say we had a great time," John added.

"The production team at University Challenge looked after us really well, the atmosphere was very cordial, we got on really well with our opposition and both Roger Tilling and Amol Rajan were friendly and generous with their time."

A watch party was held at Harper Adams for students and staff to view the team’s TV debut and show their support.

Although the team didn’t advance, John said he was filled with pride following the experience.

"I’d like to say a special thank you to the teaching staff who gave freely of their time to put us through our paces every week - even over the Christmas break," he continued.

"I hope they enjoyed the sessions as much as the team did. We prepared hard and competed to the best of our ability with true Harper spirit.

"I hope we showed the world something of the great place that Harper is and the unique experience on offer."

The episode is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.