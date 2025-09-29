We learn all about a Shropshire school planted firmly in the heart of its village

The small church school in the village of Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Shrewsbury, may be modest in size, but it carries a big reputation for warmth, inclusivity, and dedication to its pupils' growth - academically, emotionally, and socially.

As a Church of England school, it upholds a strong Christian ethos rooted in its core values of 'hope, love and respect'. Each part of school life is guided by these principles - from how the children interact with one another to how staff support pupils' individual needs.

Amy Morgan (left) with Laith, five, and Beau, 10, in the reflective area

The school’s strong sense of community is one of its defining features. It enjoys regular links with the local church and works closely with families and residents. Support from the Friends of the School group has been instrumental in funding enrichment opportunities.

Adding to a forest school and large playing fields, children enjoy a quiet reflective garden, created to offer a peaceful space during break or lunchtime.