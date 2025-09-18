Calls for public discussion of Powys pupils exam results is thwarted

At a meeting of the council’s Learning and Skills committee recently, councillors and independent lay members were expected to move into confidential session to receive a report on School Standards and Improvement, including GCSE and A-level results.

Earlier this year, a similar report which contained last year’s exam result showed a worrying decline in GCSE and A-level performance, with Powys now falling well below previous standards and behind many Welsh counties.

Cllr Gareth E Jones (Powys Independents – Llanelwedd) said: “I see no reason to go into confidential session – there’s nothing here that relates to an individual school or pupil. I understand that the results data can be subject to change, but I suspect not that much.”

He put forward a vote not to go into confidential session, which was seconded by Cllr Geoff Morgan (Reform UK – Ithon Valley)

Education Support Services Manager Sarah Quibell explained that the results data would be going through a “formal verification process” over the next few weeks.

Ms Quibell: “It is only as we move into January that the Welsh Government will be publishing any qualifications data.”

Director of Education Dr Richard Jones added: “The Wales and Powys data is unverified, so we would be using data which is potentially going to change in the future.”

Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies (Llanrhaerdr-ym-Mochanat & Llansilin) believed that if the committee discussed the item in public, education officers “would be reluctant” to bring confidential information to them in future.

He proposed following the legal advice and going into confidential session.

Cllr Angela Davies (Liberal Democrat – Rhayader) agreed with Cllr (Aled) Davies but pointed out that Audit Wales were “very concerned” with the number of items the council discusses in private session.

Education portfolio holder Cllr Pete Roberts (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod South) said: “I am torn on this one, officers are bringing this report far sooner than I can ever remember.”

The proviso for this he explained was that the information was shared in a “safe environment.”

Cllr Roberts continued: “I am worried that if we go public with this too soon, we will come in for criticism.”

Faced with this opposition, Cllr Jones withdrew his motion to have the exam results discussed publicly, but wanted other sections of the report on Estyn and school attendance figures discussed in public.

However, this move was also stymied.

Democratic Services Officer Katherine Flanagan-Jones explained: “The agenda was set a week ago and published – this document has not been put in the public arena because we were advised it was to be a confidential item.

“Separating it out may cause some issues.”

Cllr Jones then suggested that comments made by committee members in the confidential session should be made public in the meeting minutes after all the data is verified and published.

This was agreed and members went on to vote to go into confidential session from the remainder of their meeting.