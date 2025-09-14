Celebrations as new Telford primary school opens at last inside temporary facility

Thomas Telford Primary Free School officially welcomed its first pupils at the start of this month, inside a purpose-built, temporary facility.

It was announced in May that plans to open the £4.75m school, which sits at the heart of a 1,100-home development in Priorslee currently under construction, had to be pushed back a year to 2026.

The Department for Education subsequently requested the use of temporary classrooms, stating that another year-long delay was "not an option" due to additional places being "urgently needed".

Thomas Telford Free Primary School has officially opened. In picture (left to right): Miley 6, Bonike 6, Manpreet 8 and Adam 9

The school was established in response to the rapid growth of the Priorslee area, which had created a pressing need for more primary school places.

The school is part of the Thomas Telford Multi-Academy Trust, and Claire Whiting, who also leads Redhill Primary School, has taken on the role of headteacher.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “We had the first proposal to open two years ago, then we were hoping to open this year in the main building, but again, time wasn’t on our side.

Pupils (left to right)cManpreet 8, Adam 9, Bonike 6 and Miley 6 with Fiona Seddon, Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, Headteacher Claire Whiting and Kevin Satchwell

”When we got the offer to open in a temporary building, obviously offering suitable facilities, we jumped at that.

“We are so excited to open and create a vision from the start of what education should look like for primary children.

“There is a real demand for is in the local community. People were moving into the local area and not being able to get their children into school when they should be able to.

“Parents were incredibly appreciative that we opened under the circumstances, and that was noticed on the first day when we welcomed the parents and children into the site.

Thomas Telford Free Primary School has opened inside a temporary facility

“They are thrilled that the school is open at last and that they don’t have to travel around Telford. It’s good because you feel that you are making a difference in the area.”

Initially, the school has admitted 30 pupils into Reception, Year 1, Year 2, and Year 3, along with 15 pupils in Years 4 and 5. The classes are based in the temporary building, which is fully equipped to deliver quality education while construction continues nearby.

The facility also offers great views of the main school building, which is expected to be completed next year.

The main school building is under contruction

”We have brilliant views of the site, so the children can watch the whole development as it grows,” added Mrs Whiting.

”When the main building does open, due to be next year, we will be able to open more spaces for the community.”

Staff only gained access to the temporary building a week before term began, prompting a huge team effort to get the site ready.

And despite the temporary setting, Mrs Whiting said it still had the feel of launching a new school, with a buzz around the place.

The main school building that is currently under construction is due to open next year

“It still has the same feel of opening a new school,” the experienced headteacher continued. “You are still meeting the children and parents for the first time, children meeting their teachers, coming into a building that they don’t know what it will look like.

“We have also had the wonderful experience of meeting our new teaching team and setting out what we want to achieve together.

“We only got access to the building the week before the children, so the staff came in with their families, with great support from the community including Lakeside Garden Centre, creating the outdoor area, but also going above and beyond with general work to get it ready.

“We had a big community feel from the start. I have to say that I have been a headteacher for 25 years and opening a new school has to be one of my highlights.”