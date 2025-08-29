Brecon Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick’s initiative aims to gather insights from young people and teachers on how best to protect young people online.

In recent years, many children have reported pressure stemming from social media, ranging from online bullying to unrealistic lifestyle portrayals and expectations around body image and relationships.

David Chadwick believes these concerns must inform the national dialogue on digital regulation and mental health support.

Recent evidence has shown that social media has worsened bullying for young people to extremely worrying levels, with bullying behaviour now able to follow young people home to their bedrooms through screens, whereas it was previously largely confined to school itself.

David Chadwick will visit several schools over the coming months, hosting informal discussions and Q&A sessions with young people and staff.

He has already met with Ysgol Maesydderwen (Ystradgynlais), Cwm Tawe Community School (Pontardawe) and with Crickhowell High School before the summer holidays.

David Chadwick has also recently met with Mumsnet and ParentKind to discuss the issue.

In May, Labour MPs rejected plans proposed by the Lib Dems to protect children between 13 and 16 from having their data harvested by social media giants and being subjected to harmful targeted algorithms. The Conservatives abstained.

Tech companies can currently use the data of under-16s to drive hyper-targeted advertising and content pushed by addictive algorithms, driving children’s engagement with digital content.

At the time, Chadwick highlighted that as a father of two young boys, he is extremely concerned about the way in which tech platforms engineer addiction, manipulate attention, and shape childhood in ways that parents and even Governments cannot easily counter.

In his speech, he highlighted how targeted algorithms are shaping beliefs, reinforcing insecurities and amplifying harm. Whether it is body image filters, content promoting self-harm or endless scrolling, these platforms are designed for engagement, not wellbeing.

If any school, parent or student is particularly interested in discussing the issue of children’s safety online and safer phones, David Chadwick has encouraged them to contact him at: david.chadwick.mp@parliament.uk

David Chadwick MP said: “Whether they’re in primary school or sixth form, today’s children are growing up in a world defined by social media. I want to listen to their honest experiences, what worries them, what inspires them, and what changes they believe could make online platforms safer. Hearing directly from them is the best way to shape effective policy.

“By meeting with pupils and teachers of all ages, I hope to bring their perspectives into Parliament, ensuring that future legislation isn’t made in a vacuum but shaped by real-life stories.”