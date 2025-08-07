A Llandrindod Wells woodland hub which provides play and engagement opportunities in nature, has been awarded a town council grant.

Create and Play Community Interest Company suffered some vandalism recently and the clear corrugated plastic roof on a shelter was damaged beyond repair.

The group applied for a £250 grant to the town council to be able to purchase some new clear sheeting to replace it.

The total cost will be £490 but the rest of the money needed will come from their reserves and the work will be done by volunteers.

In the application, Ben Webb, the Director of Create and Play CIC said: “The organisation is centred on fostering community connections and enhancing access to the natural world, developing projects that address the needs of children, young people, families and the wider community.

“We promote health and well-being through play and engagement with nature.”

As well as giving space for community events, training, education and other activities they also run Playful Playtimes Project to support schools in creating higher quality outdoor play experiences, Woodland Tribe – nature based provision for children aged eight and over featuring bushcraft and outdoor adventures and Tiny Tribe – a nature based parent and toddler group.

Mr Webb added: “Following a recent spate of break ins and vandalism at the woodland hub, the community supported us in identifying those involved. With the support of the police and the high schools the group of boys involved came to the site to work on repairs and reparations.

“We now have an active application with the lottery to deliver a two year restorative justice project with young people in the town.”

Councillor Neil Bastow said he would definitely give them the money.

Councillor Jamie Jones said he was concerned if they replaced the clear corrugated plastic with the same materials it may be vulnerable to damage again.

But Councillor Sian Meredudd said she was sure they had taken advice and get the best option for them.

Members agreed to award a grant of £250 for the roof replacement