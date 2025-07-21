Telford nursery with 'confident and happy' children celebrates successful first Ofsted inspection since opening

In its first Ofsted inspection since the nursery opened last September, Your Co-op Little Pioneers in Apley has been handed a 'Good' rating.

Run by The Midcounties Co-operative, the nursery at Coopers Mill caters for 100 children aged up to four years old.

The Ofsted report, published earlier this month, followed a visit to the nursery by inspectors in June.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers nursery in Apley, Telford. Photo: Google

During their visit, inspectors noted the children are "confident and happily engage with staff, their peers and visitors", and commended staff for responding well to children's routines.

Inspectors also found that the nursery provides children with healthy, home-cooked meals, and regular opportunities for "outdoor play in the fresh air".

The report continued: "Children develop their physical skills as they dig in the sand, ride bikes, and climb the steps to the slide.

Inside the Your Co-op Little Pioneers nursery in Apley, Telford

"Older children practise yoga positions, such as the tree, and count to 10 to see how long they can stand before losing their balance."

Nursery manager Andrea Burton said: “We are so pleased with the report. It really highlights our team's dedication and commitment to our children and parents.

The Your Co-op Little Pioneers nursery in Apley, Telford

"This award is a great accomplishment, and the positive feedback about our nursery fills us with excitement for the future of Little Pioneers Apley.

"We’re grateful that the inspectors have recognised our ongoing efforts to continue to make improvements to the nursery whilst nurturing the children into confident young people, providing them with the best possible start in life.”

The full report is available to view online on Ofsted's website.