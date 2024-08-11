The 13 best Shropshire colleges and sixth forms ranked for A-Level performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The post-16 education centres have been ranked on the average grade that students achieved per A-Level entry.

The data and figures are available on the Department for Education Government website where schools are ranked in different categories.

Below is the top 13 colleges and sixth forms in Shropshire based on last year's A-Level results - ranked by the average result (grade) per A-Level entry.

1. Concord College

Concord College

The boarding school in Acton Burnell topped the charts with an average grade of an A per A-Level entry. Students had an average points score of 48.39 per A-Level. The Government data says: "we base the number of points on the challenge and size of a qualification, and a maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A level."

2. Adcote School for Girls - B+

Adcote School for Girls

Adcote School for Girls ranks second with an average grade of a B+ per A-Level entry and an average points score of 42.7.

3. Shrewsbury School - B+

Shrewsbury School also had an average grade of a B+ per A-Level entry and had an average points score of 41.95.

4. Moreton Hall School