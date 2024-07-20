'It would be hard to leave': Syrian refugee, 11, opens up on 'kindness' she received in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Arwa Fawwaz, aged 11, moved to England from her war-torn homeland when she was just five, first living in Much Wenlock and then coming to Shrewsbury.

She spent her early years living in a tent and has had to miss out on seeing loved ones who still live back in Syria.

As well as that, she did not speak a word of English when she arrived.

But teachers at Wilfred Owen Primary School - which has just received a School of Sanctuary award for its work to make children feel safe and welcome - helped her settle in and learn.

"Everyone's really kind," said Arwa. "They don't judge me.

Wilfred Owen Primary School pupil Arwa Fawwaz, 11, from Syria, with headteacher Karen Matthews

"The teachers taught me, no-one rushed me, and when I started speaking English everyone was proud of me and made me feel like I was really in place.

"The teachers were very helpful to me and the pupils and my classmates were really helpful, funny and kind."