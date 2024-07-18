When do schools go back? 2024/25 term and holiday dates across Shropshire and Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It might seem like an endless six weeks of summer holidays are stretching out ahead of us, but it won't be long before you'll realise the kids have outgrown their school uniforms.

Local education authorities set the holiday dates for all schools under its control. Academies set their own dates but often coordinate with other local schools.

Technically, term time ends in Telford on Monday, July 22 but the authority has proposed the date as a PD day, meaning most (if not all) schools will break up on Friday, just like kids in the rest of Shropshire.

Here's a list of term dates for schools in both Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Council areas:

Shropshire

Autumn term

Starts: September 3, 2024

Half term: October 28 - November 1, 2024

Ends: December 20, 2024

PD days / bank holidays

September 2, 2024 (PD)

Spring term

Starts: January 7, 2025

Half term: February 17 to 21, 2025

Ends: April 11, 2025

PD days / bank holidays:

January 6, 2025 (PD)

Summer term

Starts: April 28, 2025

Half term: May 26 to 30, 2025

Ends: July 18, 2025

PD days / bank holidays

May 5 2025 (BH) & July 21, 2025 (PD)

Telford & Wrekin

Autumn

Starts: September 2, 2024 (LA suggested PD Day – Check with individual schools).

Half term: October 28 to November 1, 2024

Ends: December 20, 2024

Spring

Starts: January 6, 2025

Half term: February 17 to 21, 2025

Ends: April 11, 2025

Summer

Starts: April 28, 2025

Half term: May 26 to 30, 2025

Ends: July 21, 2025 (LA Proposed PD day - check with individual schools).

PD days / bank holidays

May 5, 2025 (BH), July 21, 2025 (PD)

Voluntary aided and foundation schools

The term and holiday dates given may vary slightly in Voluntary Aided and Foundation schools, view more information by contacting your school directly.