When do schools go back? 2024/25 term and holiday dates across Shropshire and Telford
Children around the county are breaking up for the summer holidays, but when are they due back in class?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
It might seem like an endless six weeks of summer holidays are stretching out ahead of us, but it won't be long before you'll realise the kids have outgrown their school uniforms.
Local education authorities set the holiday dates for all schools under its control. Academies set their own dates but often coordinate with other local schools.
Technically, term time ends in Telford on Monday, July 22 but the authority has proposed the date as a PD day, meaning most (if not all) schools will break up on Friday, just like kids in the rest of Shropshire.
Here's a list of term dates for schools in both Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Council areas:
Shropshire
Autumn term
Starts: September 3, 2024
Half term: October 28 - November 1, 2024
Ends: December 20, 2024
PD days / bank holidays
September 2, 2024 (PD)
Spring term
Starts: January 7, 2025
Half term: February 17 to 21, 2025
Ends: April 11, 2025
PD days / bank holidays:
January 6, 2025 (PD)
Summer term
Starts: April 28, 2025
Half term: May 26 to 30, 2025
Ends: July 18, 2025
PD days / bank holidays
May 5 2025 (BH) & July 21, 2025 (PD)
Telford & Wrekin
Autumn
Starts: September 2, 2024 (LA suggested PD Day – Check with individual schools).
Half term: October 28 to November 1, 2024
Ends: December 20, 2024
Spring
Starts: January 6, 2025
Half term: February 17 to 21, 2025
Ends: April 11, 2025
Summer
Starts: April 28, 2025
Half term: May 26 to 30, 2025
Ends: July 21, 2025 (LA Proposed PD day - check with individual schools).
PD days / bank holidays
May 5, 2025 (BH), July 21, 2025 (PD)
Voluntary aided and foundation schools
The term and holiday dates given may vary slightly in Voluntary Aided and Foundation schools, view more information by contacting your school directly.