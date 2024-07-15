Nursery team celebrates after 'transformation' leads to bounce back from critical Ofsted report

Staff at Earlyworld Nursery in Hadley Park, Telford, were "very taken aback" after government inspectors rated the nursery as 'requires improvement' following an inspection last year.

The education watchdog had found "weaknesses in staff’s knowledge of safeguarding" and said the overall quality of the nursery environment was impacting on children’s safety, well-being and learning.

However, following management changes and a “complete transformation” to the nursery, which has 115 children enrolled on its books, it has now been rated as 'good' after an inspection by Ofsted last month.