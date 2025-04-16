Concerns about a shortage of Welsh language teachers, and poor transport links have been raised by councillors considering plans to establish a new Welsh-medium all-age school in Builth Wells

Powys County Council recently announced plans to establish a new Welsh-medium all-age school on the current Builth campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru by September 2027.

Phase one of the project would mean all Welsh-medium pupils from Builth Wells C.P. School would transfer to the new Welsh-medium all-age school in September 2027 and Builth Wells C.P School would no longer have a Welsh stream.

Welsh-medium provision for Years 7, 8 and 9 would also be available at the new school with pupils transferring from Ysgol Calon Cymru.

Initially, this new school would share the Builth campus with Ysgol Calon Cymru with part of the building being remodelled to include accommodation suitable and safe for primary aged pupils. Pupils would continue to be able to join Ysgol Calon Cymru for English-medium provision on both the Builth Wells and Llandrindod campuses.

This would be a temporary arrangement until works to improve and extend Ysgol Calon Cymru's campus in Llandrindod Wells are completed.

Phase 2 would see capital investment at the Llandrindod Wells campus to improve and enhance the facilities, Ysgol Calon Cymru would then close its Builth Wells campus and operate solely from the Llandrindod campus. Free home-to-school transport would be provided for all eligible learners.

The new Welsh-medium all-age school would then take over the entire Builth Wells campus.

At a recent Builth Wells Town Council meeting, County Councillor Jeremy Pugh said his children and grandchildren had been through the English and Welsh streams and so he was neither for or against the idea.

But he said; “It is not achievable without the teachers, how are they going to run it? I am worried about certain aspects of the plan and there are not enough Welsh language teachers to run it. They are talking about upskilling people now to fit their narrative, but they would be sacrificing the education of our children and I am against that.”

He welcomed the investment in both sites, but said he believes the catchment area of the Welsh Medium school should be extended to Ysgol Y Bannau in Brecon and he said it is unclear whether Rhayader catchment would be included.

He said it was not clear either about the transport entitlement for pupils in Builth who wish to attend Ysgol Calon Cymru in Llandrindod Wells.

Councillor Mark Hammond said there had been no consultation with the population of Builth Wells. He said the town is based on the English language. He said he could not see how they would bring in all these Welsh language teachers, and children wanting an English education would be travelling back and forwards to Llandrindod Wells.

He said proposed improvements to the bus services are not expected to reach Mid Wales until 2030 and the carbon footprint would go through the roof.

“The lack of leadership, the lack of strategy by this current Cabinet is letting everyone down,” he said.