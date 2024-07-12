'Happy' pupils with 'strong values' praised at school rated 'good' by Ofsted
A primary school in Telford has held onto its 'good' rating following an Ofsted inspection.
By Megan Jones
Dothill Primary School on Severn Drive in Wellington has maintained their 'good' rating for another year after a visit from Ofsted inspectors.
The ungraded visit is the second for the Wellington primary since it was judged to be 'good' in October 2013.
During a visit in June, inspectors found students at the school felt "valued and safe", with new pupils settling quickly "because everyone makes them feel welcome".