Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle leaps into Shropshire school visit to inspire kids

The Shropshire-trained Olympic bronze medal winner was at Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury to coach the children, sign autographs and give a talk to give an insight into what it takes to be an elite athlete.

Telford Paralympic gold medallist Mickey Bushell and Commonwealth Games gold medal winning sprinter Adrian Patrick are also among those speaking to kids at the school to help inspire them before the Paris 2024 Olympics begin on July 26.

Beth, who trained at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre in Newport and won bronze at the London Olympics in 2012, said: “It has been fantastic to spend the day at Coleham and see everybody getting excited for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and inspire the next generation of children with a love of sport.

"Obviously sport can teach you how to do the sport, but there are so many other skills that we've been learning about today like teamwork, resilience, perseverance, determination and respect. I think sport can give so much more than just the sport they're learning."

Charlotte Lewis, the school's PE lead, said: “We are really ambitious for our children. This is going to be an incredible week hearing personal stories of courage and perseverance and ensuring that sport is high profile. Sport provides us with so many opportunities for leadership, teamwork and personal growth as well as keeping fit and healthy.”

An Olympic Festival day has been organised with sport dominating the day, starting with the whole school running together the distance to Paris - 465 miles!

Classes will rotate in six outdoor events before taking a break for a picnic lunch, and finishing with a Grand Finale showcase song to the community, announced by Shrewsbury Town Crier Martin Wood.

Tracy Othen, the school's enrichment lead, said: “We will be encouraging the children to watch the Olympics with their families as much as they can. Sport can be a real motivator for lots of our children demonstrating dedication and ambition and any opportunity where we can all come together is one worth celebrating.”