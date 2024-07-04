Shropshire takes top spot in West Midlands for school placement offers

Figures released last week for secondary and primary applications and offers statistics, now places Shropshire at the top of the West Midlands table.

The data reveals a jump in the tables for the authority – last year Shropshire came third in the West Midlands table for secondary schools, and second for primary school placements.

The secondary and primary school applications and offers statistics provide the number of applications and offers made for secondary and primary school entry in September 2024, and the proportion which received preferred offers.

For secondary schools, Shropshire Council outperformed both regional and national figures. Ranking first in the West Midlands, Shropshire achieved 98.4 per cent of offers for a preferred secondary school, with 89.7 per cent securing their first preference.