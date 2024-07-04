Kids make a splash as Shrewsbury primary pool gets its own pool

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Children at St Giles Primary School in Belvidere, Shrewsbury, have been getting swimming lessons after the school linked up with Embrace Group to get a pool installed for three weeks.

Headteacher Caroline Gardner said since the Covid pandemic less children had received swimming lessons.

She believes this is a useful way to help youngsters get more confident and competent in the water, as well as being far more convenient and having less impact on their other lessons.

"Normally we would take our year five and six children to one of the pools in town which would lose a whole morning every week going off in a coach and the cost of the coaches," she said.

"This way, all of our children, year three, four five and six, get lessons for three weeks in a solid block."

She added: "The pool is heated. It arrived last week. We did a 'put up' event last week.

"The children can stand up all the way across so especially for the younger children who are a bit nervous, it's perfect for them. They can have a short lesson and then off to their gazebos to get changed.

"After school we're doing private lessons for Key Stage 1 children whose parents want to pay for private lessons too.

"It means that they (the children) are a lot more confident in their own environment. They know where they are, they know where they're going.

"They're not nervous about travelling on a coach to and from.

"What we noticed following Covid was lots of children didn't get swimming lessons so we have more children who are non-swimmers and are a bit nervous in the water.

"This means every day they can come in for a short 20-minute lesson for a three-week block, ready for the summer holidays when hopefully they'll get back into bigger pools and be able to use what they've learned."