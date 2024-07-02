RAF Cosford internships available for special educational needs youngsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The deadline for the internships, which are are for people ages 18 to 24 with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), has been extended until July 14.

The internships are part of a supported employment study programme that will start in September 2024.

The programme aims to help young people with learning disabilities and autism to develop the skills and confidence they need to secure competitive and sustainable employment.

The interns will enrol at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and benefit from total workplace immersion with ESS, a leading provider of catering and facilities management services to the UK defence sector.

They will learn competitive and transferable skills for a variety of roles, such as catering, hospitality, administration, and facilities management.

They will also receive an employability curriculum to develop their work-based skills, such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and self-management.

David Shaw, Shropshire Council’s assistant director for education and achievement, said: “We are delighted to partner with ESS and DFN Project SEARCH to offer these internships to young people with learning disabilities and autism. This is a fantastic opportunity for them to gain valuable work experience and skills that will enhance their employability and independence.

“We are passionate about ensuring that young people with SEND have the same employment and training opportunities as all young people, and that they are supported to achieve their full potential. We believe that diversity and inclusion are not only good for business, but also for society.”

The programme is based on the DFN Project SEARCH model, which has been successfully implemented in over 140 locations across the UK and has helped more than 2200 young people with learning disabilities and autism to graduate and find meaningful employment.

The model has a proven track record of achieving high employment outcomes, with an average of 70 per cent of graduates securing paid work.

Claire Cookson, CEO of DFN Project SEARCH, added: "We are very proud to be launching this programme with Shropshire Council and partners. This partnership offers a life-changing opportunity for young people who have a learning disability or an autism spectrum disorder and are keen to join the workforce. We look forward to welcoming the new group of interns who will receive comprehensive support and crucial employability skills, opening doors to fulfilling future careers."

Interested candidates can find out more and apply online at DFN Project Search Supported Internship; ESS Compass Group at RAF Cosford (scg.ac.uk).