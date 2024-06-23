Ranked: The top 30 primary schools in Shropshire for pupils meeting 'expected standard'

From data available on the Government website, we have ranked primary schools in the county by the percentage of pupils that met the expected standard last year.

Students met the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and if their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Based on the data from 2023, here are the top 30 primary schools in Shropshire.

1. Trinity CofE Primary School and Rushbury CofE Primary School

Trinity CofE Primary School at Ford and Rushbury CofE Primary School in Rushbury shared the top spot as all (100 per cent) of their pupils met the expected standard.

24 per cent of children at Trinity CofE Primary School achieved at a higher standard than expected while 14 per cent did at Rushbury CofE Primary School.

The government website states: "Pupils are achieving at a higher standard if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing."

The data shows that children at both schools were both making 'well above average' progress in reading and maths. Progress made in writing was average for both schools.

3. Shifnal Primary School

Shifnal Primary School ranked third as 89 per cent of pupils met the expected standard last year. The school was above average for pupils' progress in reading and maths.

4. Lower Heath CofE Primary School

Lower Heath CofE Primary School ranked fourth as 86 per cent of pupils met the expected standard last year.

5. Minsterley Primary School

Minsterley Primary School ranked fifth as 84 per cent of pupils met the expected standard last year.

Minsterley Primary School. Photo: Google.

6. High Ercall Primary School

High Ercall Primary School ranked joint-sixth as 83 per cent of pupils met the expected standard last year.

=6. Newdale Primary School & Nursery

Newdale Primary School & Nursery also had 83 per cent of pupils meet the expected standard last year.

=6. St Peter's Church of England Controlled Primary School and Nursery

St Peter's Church of England Controlled Primary School and Nursery also had 83 per cent of pupils meet the expected standard last year.