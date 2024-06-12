'Fantastic team' at Telford college rewarded with nomination for two national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford College's Willow Tree Centre is up for two accolades at The National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards, set to be held on June 21 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham.

The college has been shortlisted for the 'Supporting People With Profound And Multiple Learning Disabilities Award' and 'Manager Award' which recognises quality leadership. The awards celebrate excellence in the support for people with learning disabilities, and pay tribute to the individuals and organisations that provide the care.

Telford College's Willow Tree Centre provides a safe and stimulating environment for students with severe learning difficulties.

The finalists have been interviewed by an independent panel of judges ahead of the awards ceremony later this month.

Willow Tree staff at Telford College

For the 'Supporting People' award, judges were looking for evidence that the service was having a 'profound impact' on people’s lives. Meanwhile, the 'Manager Award' seeks to celebrate a manager who has demonstrated a high level of expertise, exceptional skills in leadership and management, great support for colleagues, and a positive commitment to person centred support.

Manager of the centre, Kimberley Gunter, said: "Being nominated for these two awards is recognition of all the hard work put in by our fantastic team.

"Many people with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) face disproportionate challenges in life. But, with person-centred, collaborative, and creative support, they can lead a full, healthy, and active life and be active citizens in their community."