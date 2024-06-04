Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

According to inspectors, there are inconsistencies in how well the curriculum is being delivered at Teagues Bridge Primary School in Trench, while governors ‘do not have an accurate view of the school’s performance or a precise enough understanding of what needs improving’.

“The school is working with external advisers to secure such improvements, and this work is helping to develop a more effective provision,” reads the report.

“Nevertheless, senior leaders have not had sufficient time and opportunities to monitor how well the new curriculum is being delivered. They have also not had sufficient opportunities to develop a wider leadership team.”

Inspectors added that assessment processes are not in place for many subjects and where present, do not focus upon the important subject-specific knowledge that pupils need to know.

“As a result, learning moves on without some pupils having a secure understanding of key knowledge,” they said.

“The school should ensure that all subjects have effective assessment systems in place to check what pupils have learned.”

Teagues Bridge Primary School in Trench, Telford

The school’s leaders were praised for ensuring that pupils’ happiness and welfare have remained a key priority, with most pupils demonstrating positive attitudes to their learning.

The inspectors said: “Some hold leadership roles and are actively involved in influencing school policies. Pupils develop a sense of moral responsibility by identifying charities that they want to support and then organising fundraising events themselves.

“Extra-curricular activities such as karate, drama and multi-skills enable pupils to develop their talents and interests. Pupils enjoy experiencing a wide range of clubs.”

However, the report highlighted that outcomes by the end of key stage two in reading, writing and mathematics are not where they should be.

“Work to improve learning in these subjects is not yet impacting on what all pupils know and can do,” said the inspectors.

Sarah Abdulla, headteacher at Teagues Bridge Primary School, said: “At Teagues Bridge Primary School we are committed to achieving the very best outcomes for our pupils, so were disappointed to hear that Ofsted has assessed the school as ‘requires improvement’.

“Whilst the inspector’s report found two of the five key areas of the inspection to be ‘good’, three areas were assessed as requiring improvement.

"We will be working with our governors, supported by the local education authority, to make the required improvements, and will be keeping pupils and parents informed of this progress.”

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council added: “We are aware of the recent Ofsted assessment outcome for Teagues Bridge School and share their disappointment in the overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

"The school is absolutely committed to improving and, as the Local Education Authority we will work with and support them, to address the areas identified for development.”

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Phil Rogers