Focus on career opportunities in beauty at Telford event

The college’s on-site hair and beauty training salon, The Retreat, will be opening its doors from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Wellington campus on June 6.

The taster event is aimed at adults aged 19 and over who are interested in enrolling on the next level two Beauty Therapy programme, starting in September.

“It’s a chance for people to find out more about the course, and to have a go at some treatments,” said the college’s hair, beauty and catering learner manager Jodie Allen.

“The timetable has been designed to work around people who may be already in employment but looking to either upskill or retrain; there will be opportunities to apply for places on the evening.”

She added: “Our level two programme gives people the chance to learn all the basic skills and knowledge required to start a career in the beauty industry – everything from facials and manicures to make-up, waxing, and eyelash and eyebrow tinting.

“Our training salons at The Retreat give them chance to study all of this in a real-life work setting, and complete treatments on clients who book in with us.”

The beauty industry is currently booming in the UK, contributing more than £20 billion to the economy.

Latest figures from the National Hair and Beauty Confederation show an increase in profits among beauty businesses, despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Jodie said: “Working in the beauty industry offers flexibility; you can work from a salon, or even from the comfort of your own home.

“And it’s such a rewarding career. If you do a job you love, you'll never work a day again - there's nothing quite like boosting somebody’s confidence and self-esteem.”

For more details about the June 6 taster event, or choice of courses at The Retreat, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/event/taster-event-beauty-therapy/