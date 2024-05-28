Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Altogether, 221 children took part in the 2km run in the Quarry on May 19, with many from St Giles CE Primary School running in memory of PE teacher Mark Clowes.

Teachers, staff and pupils wanted to mark the third anniversary of Mr Clowes' death, and decided running together in the Shrewsbury sunshine would be the perfect way to remember him.

Caroline Gardner, headteacher at the school, said: "We are very grateful to Shrewsbury Junior parkrun for allowing us to take over the event and I am very proud of how many of our children took part.

"It was a fantastic effort and many children will continue to take part in this weekly run as a result of our takeover.

"Mark Clowes was such an important member of our school community and is missed by us all. It was lovely for us all to come together to remember him."

Hazel Pollock, event director, added: "It was a pleasure to welcome the St Giles community to Shrewsbury Junior parkrun on Sunday morning.

"It was a special morning to remember Mr Clowes, who was a much-loved teacher, and to celebrate the end of Sats (exams).

"Being able to celebrate the milestone of a former St Giles pupil was an added bonus. Isaac Pollock has run an incredible 250 junior parkruns, something fewer than 40 young athletes worldwide have achieved.

"A combination of these factors meant that we were the largest Junior parkrun in the UK, and second highest attendance in the world that day.

"We hope to welcome St Giles back soon as the energy and enthusiasm of the runners and volunteers made it a special morning.

"Shrewsbury Junior parkrun takes place most Sunday mornings and starts near St Julian's car park at 9am."

To find out more about the junior parkrun in Shrewsbury visit parkrun.org.uk/shrewsbury-juniors/.