New boarding house for lucky sixth form students - take a peek

Designed with input from the boarders themselves, the £500,000 refurbishment of Holbache House will provide students with a 'comfortable home-from-home'.

As seen in the concept designs, the new house will feature a gaming den, as well as en suite bathrooms and communal living areas.

Oswestry School has recorded a record roll of 515 pupils this academic year, and the school decided to invest in its facilities at the senior school site on Upper Brook Street, and in the prep school at Bellan House.

Senior pupils have already benefited from a refurbishment of the school's library and brand new sixth form centre which opened last year.

Headmaster Peter Middleton said: "Our new co-educational boarding house will provide our sixth form students with a unique - and uniquely valuable - stepping stone experience as they prepare for life beyond school, providing a welcoming environment for community, camaraderie, and collaboration.

"Our new co-ed boarding house will provide our students with further life-ready experiences, and we are all greatly looking forward to the opening of the new facility."

The Holbache House will be in the hands of house parents, Steve and Nicola Schofield.