From fashion to film: Fin out about new T-Levels announced by Telford College

The two-year programmes are equivalent to three A levels, but have a greater focus on workplace-based training – making them ideal for those who prefer a more vocational approach to learning.

The Craft and Design T-Level is aimed at school leavers interested in a career in fashion and textiles, using state-of-the-art equipment and facilities at the college’s Wellington campus.

It is described as ideal preparation for employment, higher education or apprenticeships in fashion and textiles, and will include substantial work placements.”

The Media Broadcast and Production T-Level will prepare learners for careers as content creators, event and venue technicians, and many other jobs in the film and TV industry.

It will also include significant amounts of time on work placements relating to media broadcast and production, sourced through Telford College’s employer hubs.

Andrew Turner, director of vocational studies at the college, said: “We are investing a significant amount of money in extra equipment and facilities for these T-Level courses, in addition to our already well-established Creative Hub and media suites.

“And we have lined up exciting placements with a broad range of businesses, including award-winning media companies like Yarrington in Shrewsbury, J&PR in Telford, and Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

“The UK fashion and textile industry contributes a massive £62 billion to the UK economy a year, employing more than a quarter of a illion people.

“The media industry is also booming right now, particularly right here in the West Midlands. The UK is Europe’s largest entertainment and media market, so there are incredible and exciting employment opportunities.”

He added: “T-Levels are based on similar standards to apprenticeships, and have been designed with leading businesses and employers to deliver the knowledge and skills that people need."

Media students will be working on industry-standard equipment, with award-winning local businesses

“By developing programmes in collaboration with employers and businesses, we can make sure that the content meets their skills needs – and prepares students for work, further training, or study.”

Mark Allsop, managing director of full-service media and events agency Yarrington, said: “A placement at Yarrington will see students working on the development and execution of large-scale awards, conferences, plus filming and streaming programmes, or maybe flying drones over Shropshire, capturing footage for inclusion in corporate videos.

“We encourage placements, to enable students to experience the sharp end, and gain real practical experience in a real-world working environment. For those who excel, there’s always the possibility of paid employment at the end of it.”

Kirsty Smallman, managing director of J&PR in Wellington, said: “We are so pleased to be a T-Levels media broadcast and production employer with Telford College from September this year.

“The workforce of the future is currently still in school and we have a responsibility to give them the very best opportunities on their doorstep.

“T-Levels will give them the chance to learn so many skills, especially those missing soft and communication skills, and also allow them to access future employment opportunities too.”

And Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said: “We are happy to continue working with Telford College to deliver the T-Level qualification, giving students the opportunity to learn from an inclusive organisation. We are looking forward to welcoming our first students . . . and many more.”