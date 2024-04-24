School celebrating Ofsted result despite 'requires improvement' rating

Despite being graded 'requires improvement', Woodlands School in Wem has said it is proud of the outcome of its recent Ofsted inspection as it displays "a continued path of improvement".

The specialist school for children and young people with social, emotional and mental health needs had its last graded inspection in 2019, before joining the Marches Academy Trust, where Ofsted graded the school as 'inadequate'.

During the visit, which took place on March 5 and 6, inspectors marked the school as 'good' in three categories - behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and personal development - but 'requires improvement' for the quality of education.